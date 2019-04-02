Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $280.56 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,377,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,488,179 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $244.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $180.94 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

