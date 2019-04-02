Power Integrations Inc (POWI) VP Radu Barsan Sells 1,625 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $114,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radu Barsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Radu Barsan sold 176 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $13,266.88.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Radu Barsan sold 1,462 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $100,878.00.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,563. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

