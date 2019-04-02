PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 944.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TV opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-trims-position-in-grupo-televisa-sab-tv.html.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.