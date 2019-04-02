PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Livent Corporation (LTHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

LTHM opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.70 million.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nomura lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Livent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

