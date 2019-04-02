PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,209 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 182.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 197.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-6209-shares-of-spirit-realty-capital-inc-src.html.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.