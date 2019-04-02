Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on RPC, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.48 million. RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RES has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RPC in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of RES stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RPC by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 125.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 1,412,519 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.