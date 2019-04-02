Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE PJC traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,127. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $226.78 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,044,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,444,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,444,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,358,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

