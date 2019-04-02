Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $226.78 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJC. ValuEngine raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

