Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on PVH Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PVH to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Shares of PVH opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PVH has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,930,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,165,000 after buying an additional 88,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,978,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 54.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,740,000 after buying an additional 187,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,075,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

