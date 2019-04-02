Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a positive return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.75% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

