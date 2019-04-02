Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

