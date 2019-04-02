Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
