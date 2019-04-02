Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 405,074 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,593,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,603,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

