Pinnacle Bank Purchases New Position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:VOOV opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $116.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5986 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

