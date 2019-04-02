Pinnacle Bank Buys Shares of 4,783 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

