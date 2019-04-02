PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

HYS opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) to Issue $0.40 Monthly Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/pimco-0-5-year-high-yield-corporate-bond-index-exchange-traded-fund-hys-to-issue-0-40-monthly-dividend.html.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.