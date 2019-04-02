PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) to Issue $0.40 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
HYS opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $100.91.
