Phantomx Market Capitalization Achieves $11,226.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Phantomx has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. Phantomx has a total market cap of $11,226.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.02576792 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00015073 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000407 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005762 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 39,162,814 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

