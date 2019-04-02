PFG Advisors Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

