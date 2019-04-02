Pensionfund Sabic Sells 7,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,888,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,599,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

DOC opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

