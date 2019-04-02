Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 563,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

