Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $147,447,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,742 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 584,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,562,972,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after buying an additional 251,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $184,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,973. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

