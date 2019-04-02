Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.16 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

