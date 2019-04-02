Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.31 Million Stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 298,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

