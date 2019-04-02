PeepCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $175,017.00 and $1,369.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002711 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 85,283,228,478 coins and its circulating supply is 46,083,228,478 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is dapscoin.com . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official message board is medium.com/dapscoinofficial . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

