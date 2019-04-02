Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tarsus Group (TRS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.
Shares of Tarsus Group stock opened at GBX 310.15 ($4.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. Tarsus Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.18).
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.
