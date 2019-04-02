Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tarsus Group (TRS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Get Tarsus Group alerts:

Shares of Tarsus Group stock opened at GBX 310.15 ($4.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. Tarsus Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Tarsus Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Tarsus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

Tarsus Group Company Profile

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.