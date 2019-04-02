Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OXB stock opened at GBX 735 ($9.60) on Tuesday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 511 ($6.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,062.60 ($13.88). The company has a market capitalization of $478.78 million and a P/E ratio of 67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 1,622 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £9,942.86 ($12,992.11). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £19,908.96 ($26,014.58). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,800 shares of company stock worth $3,209,550.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

