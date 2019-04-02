PC Connection (CNXN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $967.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Baute sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $108,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $493,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock worth $764,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
