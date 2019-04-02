PC Connection (CNXN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $967.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $709.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Baute sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $108,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $493,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock worth $764,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

