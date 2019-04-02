PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,976 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,843,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,272,000 after buying an additional 458,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,213,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,284,000 after buying an additional 209,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 488,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

