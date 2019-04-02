Park Lawn (PLC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.35. 231,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 53,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Park Lawn from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.75 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.43.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.51 million and a PE ratio of 69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.07000008020038 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/park-lawn-plc-stock-price-down-6-2.html.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.