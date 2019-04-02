Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 36,800 Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 19,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $33,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,705 shares of company stock worth $62,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Ardelyx stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

