Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,969 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 121.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 118,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Banco Santander SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

