Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,273. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $5,534,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $861,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,378,064.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,441,774 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

