Oyster Shell Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (SHL)

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Oyster Shell token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Oyster Shell has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oyster Shell has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00402296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.01586880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00231479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Oyster Shell Profile

Oyster Shell’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol . The official website for Oyster Shell is oysterprotocol.com . Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6 . The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Shell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

