Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,838.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $457,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $431,450. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.