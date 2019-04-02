Outfront Media (OUT) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) in a report released on Friday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Outfront Media from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.98.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Outfront Media by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 368,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 258,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

