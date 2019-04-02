Ourcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.00 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Ourcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. Ourcoin has a market cap of $12,754.00 and $62.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ourcoin has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00411388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.01565514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00236245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Ourcoin

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1 . Ourcoin’s official website is ourplatform.io

Buying and Selling Ourcoin

Ourcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ourcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

