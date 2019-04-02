Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSR. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.60 ($44.88).

FRA:OSR opened at €31.81 ($36.99) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

