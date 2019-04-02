Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,965,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,946,886.80.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Robert Wares acquired 150,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, January 21st, Robert Wares acquired 33,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,160.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$0.70.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

