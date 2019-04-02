Oracle Co. (ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,726,093 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 50,788,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,626,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $1,991,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Nomura set a $53.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Short Interest Update” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/oracle-co-orcl-short-interest-update.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.