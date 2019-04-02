ONEOK (OKE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Shares of OKE opened at $70.35 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,046.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

