One Group Hospitality Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (STKS)

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

STKS stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.