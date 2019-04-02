Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.27 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.86.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.24. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 320.59% and a negative net margin of 1,675.33%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

