Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONB. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

