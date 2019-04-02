Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 73.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 91,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $481,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,314 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,793,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

