Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,102. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/nuveen-select-tax-free-incom-portfolio-3-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-nxr.html.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.