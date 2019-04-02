NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:NHA remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,231. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/nuveen-mun-2021-com-nha-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.