NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
NYSE:NHA remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,231. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $9.88.
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.