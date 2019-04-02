Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/nuveen-enhanced-municipal-value-fund-nev-declares-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.