Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nanometrics by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nanometrics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Nanometrics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nanometrics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,270 shares of company stock worth $1,408,827. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NANO opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $755.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

