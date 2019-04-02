Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,495 Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,605,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/nuveen-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-22495-everi-holdings-inc-evri.html.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.