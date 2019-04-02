Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,852.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,280 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Primerica had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

