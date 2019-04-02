Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

NVG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 509,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,929. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

